PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Parkersburg.

Not much information is available at this time, but dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center say the fire is near the 3000 block of Plum Street.

The initial 911 call occurred around 4:15 pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Parkersburg Fire Department and Police Department are on the scene.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

