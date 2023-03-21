UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7

The driver has been identified as James Lepree, 68, of Conway, South Carolina.
By Andrew Noll and Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Update: The driver has been identified as James Lepree, 68, of Conway, South Carolina. That’s according to a release sent out by the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lepree was operating a tractor trailer northbound on State Route 7 when it veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign before striking a utility pole.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash and was later taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to that release.

Lepree was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Original Story

One man is dead following a crash on State Route 7 in New Matamoras Tuesday morning.

The driver, who was driving a tractor trailer, hit a power pole in New Matamoras according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was found deceased at the scene of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both sides of SR-7 are currently shut down.

Due to the crash, there are downed power lines as well.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, New Matamoras Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department, and Newport Fire Department all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

