Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation

LEON, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Justice addressed the ongoing changes within the West Virginia State Police during his visit to Leon, W.Va. Tuesday morning.

An investigation into alleged misconduct within the state police, including theft and the placement of a camera in the women’s locker at the state police headquarters wrapped up last Friday evening. On March 20, former State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned and Interim Superintendent Jack Chambers was appointed. Some of the specific details of what the investigation ultimately revealed remain unclear.

Governor Justice said while he would personally support sharing all the findings publicly, he’s unsure whether that would be feasible. “I’m the guy that is saying, ‘We don’t have anything to hide about anything,’” the governor said. “‘Let’s be transparent about everything.’ So, I would be in favor of, show everybody the report, and everything, but I don’t know legality wise that we can do that.”

Justice said further investigation is needed into an alleged theft involving State Police troopers at a casino and the death of a man on I-81 following a struggle with State Police. He also said that he doesn’t believe there are widespread issues of misconduct within the State Police, but that there may be a “cultural-type problem” that needs to be addressed.

