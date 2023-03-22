Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history

A press briefing regarding arrests and the investigation will be Wednesday, March 23.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A major drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in West Virginia state history, according to the United States Department of Justice.

A press briefing regarding the arrests and the investigation was held Wednesday afternoon at the Robert C. Byrd Unites States Courthouse in Charleston.

During the press conference, United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson announced that along with the largest seizure of methamphetamine in state history, law enforcement agencies seized the following during the 8-month-long investigation:

  • 28 pounds of cocaine
  • approximately 20 pounds, equaling roughly four and a half million lethal doses of fentanyl
  • at least 18 firearms
  • hundreds of thousands in cash

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. It was significantly over 200 pounds,” said Thompson. “As you know, methamphetamine is a very nasty drug. It is extremely addictive. It is very hard on both the brain and the body. It also leads to violence and is very hard to treat.”

A total of 30 federal indictments were returned in this investigation and 24 state court warrants associated with the operation, Thompson said.

Thompson also said more than 50 federal search warrants were issued.

Officials say more than 250 members of law enforcement assisted in what is being called the ‘smoke and mirrors investigation.’

This is a developing story.

