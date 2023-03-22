A new member is sworn into Williamstown City Council

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new member was sworn into Williamstown City Council Tuesday night.

Shane King, a Williamstown native, was appointed to fill in for the rest of Randy Dick’s term.

Dick announced his resignation in February.

King said he’s been chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the last couple years and has been on the board for over three years.

He said he’s been a regular at city council meetings for the last five or six years.

“This is just a way to help out and hopefully it will be something that I enjoy and want to do it longer and hopefully I’ll do it well and people will want me to do it longer when the time comes,” he said.

King said he’ll be on the park commission.

The person to take the seat for the next term will be decided via the election in May of 2024.

In other news, Williamstown City Council finalized its budget.

Council also announced that it has qualified for Tree City USA for the 40th year in a row. A council member explained to WTAP that this is an award for how the city treats its trees.

Council also announced that Williamstown has been approved to be a bee city again as well. According to Bee City USA’s website, it’s a program that “recognizes, supports, and encourages pollinator conservation in cities, towns, and counties.”

A council member told WTAP that Williamstown plants pollinators and educates the communities on bees.

