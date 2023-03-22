A new member is sworn into Williamstown City Council

Shane King is sworn into Williamstown City Council.
Shane King is sworn into Williamstown City Council.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new member was sworn into Williamstown City Council Tuesday night.

Shane King, a Williamstown native, was appointed to fill in for the rest of Randy Dick’s term.

Dick announced his resignation in February.

King said he’s been chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the last couple years and has been on the board for over three years.

He said he’s been a regular at city council meetings for the last five or six years.

“This is just a way to help out and hopefully it will be something that I enjoy and want to do it longer and hopefully I’ll do it well and people will want me to do it longer when the time comes,” he said.

King said he’ll be on the park commission.

The person to take the seat for the next term will be decided via the election in May of 2024.

In other news, Williamstown City Council finalized its budget.

Council also announced that it has qualified for Tree City USA for the 40th year in a row. A council member explained to WTAP that this is an award for how the city treats its trees.

Council also announced that Williamstown has been approved to be a bee city again as well. According to Bee City USA’s website, it’s a program that “recognizes, supports, and encourages pollinator conservation in cities, towns, and counties.”

A council member told WTAP that Williamstown plants pollinators and educates the communities on bees.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna
Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby...
Human remains in Mon County identified as missing former rugby player

Latest News

Talking about poison prevention
Talking about poison prevention
Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation
Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation
Talking about poison prevention
Discussing poison prevention
Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation
Gov. Justice discusses state police investigation