Obituary: Bruni, Rudy (Rudolph) James Jr.

Rudy (Rudolph) James Bruni Jr., 71, of Vienna, WV, on March 21, 2023, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Who he had a deep Love for and personal relationship with. After a brave and long-fought battle with cancer, Rudy was surrounded by his loved ones and passed in peace in the comfort of his home.

Rudy was born on December 1, 1951, in Ludlow, Massachusetts to Rudolph James Bruni Sr. And Patricia Ruth Carroll.

Rudy joined the Marine Corps in 1970 and served state side in Camp Peneltons and El Torro, California. While in the Marine Corps, Rudy traveled to visit his aunt, where next door, he met the love of his life, the woman who would stand by his side through thick and thin, Dixie Lynn Dorr. Soon after marriage, they began their family. Casper, Wyoming, Billings, Montana, Bozeman, Montana, Parkersburg, and Elkview West Virginia were where Rudy worked tirelessly to support his wife and kids.

His father-in-law introduced Rudy to trucking through Texaco continuing with his career driving semi-trucks for CONOCO hauling various refined products throughout Wyoming and Montana. He worked hard and furthered his career from Billings, Montana to Bozeman, MT in 1992, where he worked as a dispatcher for CONOCO. In 1998, Rudy was promoted to Parkersburg, WV as a dispatcher and He finished his career in Elkview, WV as the Terminal manager with Sentinel at Belle; all of which showed his hard work and dedication towards providing for his family.

Rudy introduced his children to camping, fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, riding street bikes, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles all while instilling a love of the outdoors in each of his kids. He loved riding his motorcycles, whether dirt or street and was a very talented mechanic. Along with being outdoors Rudy enjoyed rooting for the New England Patriots.

Rudy became a Christian in 1987 following a Billy Graham Crusade in Billings, MT and grew to love Jesus and serve his savior through church activities and events. He enjoyed being part of the Upward Ministry as a basketball coach, which gave him the joy of mentoring young athletes through sports. AWANA was also special to Rudy, where he served as a leader and Sunday school teacher.

Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dixie Lynn Bruni; three children, Stephanie Robino (Josh), Scott Bruni, and Sam Bruni (Danielle); grandchildren, Jackson Robino, Emma, Robino, Abby Robino, Karstyn Bruni, Parker Bruni, Aaliyah Bruni, Jordyn Bruni, Nora Bruni, Xavier Bruni; a brother David Bruni (Alice), sisters Patti Bruni, Lynn Bruni; and several nieces and nephews.

Rudy was preceded in death by his father Rudolph Bruni Junior and mother Patricia Ruth Bruni (Carroll).

Services will be held at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna, WV on Friday, February 24, 2023, at (enter time).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research in honor of Rudy

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

