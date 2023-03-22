Obituary: Criner, Denver Leon

Denver Leon Criner
Denver Leon Criner(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denver Leon Criner, 78, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Denver was born on D-day June 6, 1944, in Dunbar, PA to Denver and Icie (Hardway) Criner. He was raised in Calhoun County, WV.

Denver loved watching his grandchildren play soccer. He was a long-time fan of Cleveland sports, Buckeyes and Mountaineers. He was a loyal customer at Farmer Boy Restaurant where he enjoyed many meals with his buddies.

Denver will be deeply missed by his daughters, Pamela (James) Montgomery and Treasa “Teri” (Robert) Holm, and his grandchildren Kylie Holm, Callie Montgomery, and Kadin Holm, former wife Sheila Criner, all of Akron, OH; sisters Marie Marks of Fairmont, WV and Wanetta Marks of Duck, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Denver was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Criner; sisters Cora Criner and Ruth Burnside.

Friends may call Thursday, March 23, 2023, from  12:00-1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. The funeral service will follow immediately with Rev. Kenneth Tanner officiating. Burial will be in the Criner Family Cemetery, Wilsie, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna
Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
Structure Fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

Hilda Inez Cummings
Obituary: Cummings, Hilda Inez
Calvin E. Wagner
Obituary: Wagner, Calvin E.
Obituary: Satterfield, Teresa Ann
Obituary: Halfhill, Barbara Ann