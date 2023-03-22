Obituary: Criner, Denver Leon

Denver Leon Criner, 78, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Denver was born on D-day June 6, 1944, in Dunbar, PA to Denver and Icie (Hardway) Criner. He was raised in Calhoun County, WV.

Denver loved watching his grandchildren play soccer. He was a long-time fan of Cleveland sports, Buckeyes and Mountaineers. He was a loyal customer at Farmer Boy Restaurant where he enjoyed many meals with his buddies.

Denver will be deeply missed by his daughters, Pamela (James) Montgomery and Treasa “Teri” (Robert) Holm, and his grandchildren Kylie Holm, Callie Montgomery, and Kadin Holm, former wife Sheila Criner, all of Akron, OH; sisters Marie Marks of Fairmont, WV and Wanetta Marks of Duck, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Denver was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Criner; sisters Cora Criner and Ruth Burnside.

Friends may call Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. The funeral service will follow immediately with Rev. Kenneth Tanner officiating. Burial will be in the Criner Family Cemetery, Wilsie, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhome.com

