Parkersburg man arrested for kidnaping and sexual assault

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.(Parkersburg Police Dept.)
By Alexa Griffey and Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christopher Dooley was arrested by Parkersburg Police for kidnapping, sexual assault and soliciting a minor via computer.

The kidnapping and sexual assault charges happened in November 2021. The soliciting a minor via computer charge happened in the past week.

Dooley was talking to a member of the detective bureau he thought was a minor. He failed to make bond at his arraignment and was placed in the Wood County Holding Facility.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna
Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
Structure Fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Alisa Amador took time to meet and play with fellow musicians wanting to improve their...
2022 Tiny Desk contest winner holds songwriting workshop in Marietta
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County