Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Crews Fight Fire in Vienna
Devin Brown
$250,000 cash bond set for man in baby injury case
Structure Fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
‘That’s pretty special’: Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need