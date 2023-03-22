Student Athlete of the Week: Dawson Layton

Student Athlete of the Week: Dawson Layton
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Dawson Layton, a multi-sport athlete from Fort Frye High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a captain of the golf team, basketball team and baseball team, Dawson has loved being a leader and helping his teammates out by showing them he right way to be a student athlete.

After high school, Dawson plans to step away from sports and attend Malone University where he plans to study biochemistry and hopes to one day be a dentist.

