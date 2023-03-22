Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

