Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

SUTTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County.

A search warrant was executed on Bashan Road in Sutton Township at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night by Southeast Major Crimes Task Force Agents after an extensive investigation into Shyla Jarrell and her involvement in drug trafficking, according to the Meigs County Sheriff, Scott Fitch,

While searching the residence, Task Force Agents arrested multiple individuals and located suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Task Force Agents also located digital scales, individual plastic baggies, along with other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Arrested at the scene was John Rankin, 66, of Belpre, Ohio and Angela Rankin, 49, of Fleming, Ohio.

John Rankin was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Angela Rankin was charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl.

Jarrell was not home at the time of execution of the search warrant.

As a result of the search warrant, the case against Jarrell will be presented to a Meigs County Grand Jury for multiple counts of drug trafficking, possession of drugs, and other drug related charges.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force along with Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Officers from the Middleport Police Department executed the search warrant.

