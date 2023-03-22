Washington State Community College receives robotics accreditation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On March 21, Washington State Community College announced that their Advanced Manufacturing and Integration Technology program has received an endorsement from the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing or ARM Institute.

The ARM Institute is a Department of Defense-funded nonprofit that works in robotics and workforce management. According to a press release from WSCC, the ARM Institute has only officially endorsed 14 programs in the whole country.

WSCC Advanced Manufacturing and Integration instructor Jared Voldness explained why their program made the cut. “What makes ours nice is, every class is tied to some type of credential,” Voldness said. “So when they take tool handling, they’re earning the tool handling certification. They take solid works, they’re earning a solid works associate. So each class is tied to a certification. That’s one thing they really liked. They also really liked the facility, the quality of the instructors, and the overall set-up of the program.”

Voldness said he expects the ARM Institute endorsement to help their program a great deal. “It should allow it to grow,” he said. “It should let us be able to expand into more markets, and it lets industry know that what we have is to the highest quality we can provide at this time.”

Speaking about the Advanced Manufacturing and Integration Technology program that received the endorsement, Voldness said it lets students get hands on experience with robotics. He also said it provides a well-rounded foundation in a variety of subjects. “How our program is set up with advanced manufacturing, there’s different checkouts,” he said. “So you come in, earn a one-year certificate, where you get the basics of how to run a robot, but you’re also getting the basics of CNC, the basics of the certified production tech, solid works, basic machining. So it’s a very broad but very well-put-together program in the first and second year.”

WTAP also spoke to Keara Haas, a student in the program. She highlighted the opportunity the program presents for women interested in the advanced manufacturing industry. “I think one of the favorite things that we’re kind of tackling right now is just women in the industry and being able to pave the way the way for future women and future generations,” she said.

Haas said she believes the program has prepared her well for her eventual career after graduation. “I think it has really set me up for success in my future and has given me everything that I would need to be the most successful in this field,” she said.

