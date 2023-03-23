Arthelia Richard to celebrate 103rd birthday

ALBANY, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio woman has witnessed more than a century of history and there will be a party to celebrate.

Arthelia Richard was born March 24th 1920, which is five months before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution gave women the right to vote.

Originally from West Virginia, Arthelia lived most of her life in the state with approximately 45 years of residency in Elizabeth, West Virginia.

Despite her age, she still fondly remembers the stories her father told her and her siblings before bed.

“We waited every evening for him to sit down and tell a story. He would do that every night. He would make them up and he would get tired and say I will finish them tomorrow night,” she laughed.

She did not share a secret to living over a century but her singing and quilting certainly kept a smile on her face all these years.

Arthelia’s birthday is tomorrow with her party to follow on Saturday, March 25th.

