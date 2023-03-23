Arts and entertainment events happening March 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, March 23rd
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am -5pm @ Pkb Art Center
- Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Author Storytime and Illustration- Blythe Russo 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Emerson Library
- After School Movies- rated G/PG 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Education After Hours 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Adult Craft Night- Peep Diorama 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Emerson Ave Library
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Library Lecture Series: Visions of the New Nation in the Northwest Territory- Free Event 7:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Noah Kahan (OHIO Live) 8:00pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Auditorium, OU
Friday, March 24th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am - 5pm @ Pkburg Art Center
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Name Art! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- 8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Paint Your Pet Portraits 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Spring Girl’s Night Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Dinner and Piano with Rick Poling 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Fiona McHenry 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Broadway Bound 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream with The Renee Steward Band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, March 25th
- Brunch of the Month 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Free Play at the Library! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Saturday Craft Day- Perler Beads- all ages 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am - 5pm @ Pkburg Art Center
- Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny- Free! 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Crown Florals
- Meet Local Author Ron Johnston 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Dinner and Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- 18th HSOV Fur Ball 7:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Shrine Club
- Blockbuster Scores: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Broadway Bound 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Kevin Farley and special guest Dan ‘The Educated Redneck’ Ellison 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Whey Jennings 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, March 26th
- Beginner Introductory Stained Glass Series- part 2 of 2 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery
- Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- WV Symphony Orchestra- Blockbuster Scores: Music from TV and Film 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
- Broadway Bound 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
