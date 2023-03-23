Arts and entertainment events happening March 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 23rd

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am -5pm @ Pkb Art Center
  • Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Author Storytime and Illustration- Blythe Russo 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Emerson Library
  • After School Movies- rated G/PG 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Education After Hours 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Adult Craft Night- Peep Diorama 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Library Lecture Series: Visions of the New Nation in the Northwest Territory- Free Event 7:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Noah Kahan (OHIO Live) 8:00pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Auditorium, OU

Friday, March 24th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am - 5pm @ Pkburg Art Center
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Name Art! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • 8 inch Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Paint Your Pet Portraits 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Spring Girl’s Night Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Dinner and Piano with Rick Poling 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Fiona McHenry 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Broadway Bound 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Joshua Lee and The Nice Dream with The Renee Steward Band 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, March 25th

  • Brunch of the Month 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Free Play at the Library! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Saturday Craft Day- Perler Beads- all ages 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Warren HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia & Sandra Young Painting Sale 10am - 5pm @ Pkburg Art Center
  • Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Visit with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny- Free! 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Crown Florals
  • Meet Local Author Ron Johnston 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Dinner and Piano with Jason Wyers 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • 18th HSOV Fur Ball 7:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Shrine Club
  • Blockbuster Scores: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Broadway Bound 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Kevin Farley and special guest Dan ‘The Educated Redneck’ Ellison 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Whey Jennings 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, March 26th

  • Beginner Introductory Stained Glass Series- part 2 of 2 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Marietta Makery
  • Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • WV Symphony Orchestra- Blockbuster Scores: Music from TV and Film 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
  • Broadway Bound 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

