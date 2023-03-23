Boys & Girls Club car show & fundraiser

The fundraiser supports summer activities for area youth.
Fundraiser to be held at the BGC Belpre site.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is encouraging the public to participate in their upcoming car show and fundraiser.

The fundraiser supports summer activities for area youth.

Registration will begin at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, March 25th with judging to follow at noon.

This is all taking place at the club’s Belpre site on Putnam Howe Drive.

Daphne Miller is the site coordinator, and she explained the importance of the car show event.

“It is important to have fundraising coming in, so we can take our youth to the pool once a week or we can have certain programming coming in so we can have money to support those programs and support the youth going to The Wilds. Sometimes they go to Blennerhasset Island. The more money we get bring in, the more places we can take our youth, Miller explained.”

The event will feature Raffles, Pull-tabs, and Rip tickets.

There is a $20 entry fee for those participating in the car show.

