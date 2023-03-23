Cabin Fever Shop Hop in downtown Marietta

Businesses will feature sales and an opportunity to win raffle prizes.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is having its ‘Cabin Fever Shop Hop’ this weekend.

Each business has donated an item or a gift card for the grand prize basket. Raffle tickets are given for each purchase made during shop hop hours at participating locations.

Jen Tinkler of Marietta Main Street said events like these provide a fun way to support local business.

“Economic vitality is huge,” she said. “We have to keep these businesses going. We don’t like empty store fronts. We try to get them as much business as we can. A lot of that is local, but we like to hold events to possibly bring some people from out of town who will come back.”

The shop hop event is rain or shine. A map of participating businesses can be found online and at participating businesses marked with a balloon on Saturday.

