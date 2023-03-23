Cabin Fever Shop Hop in downtown Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is having its ‘Cabin Fever Shop Hop’ this weekend.

18 downtown businesses are participating in special sales for shop goers to take advantage of from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Saturday, March 25.

Each business has donated an item or a gift card for the grand prize basket. Raffle tickets are given for each purchase made during shop hop hours at participating locations.

Jen Tinkler of Marietta Main Street said events like these provide a fun way to support local business.

“Economic vitality is huge,” she said. “We have to keep these businesses going. We don’t like empty store fronts. We try to get them as much business as we can. A lot of that is local, but we like to hold events to possibly bring some people from out of town who will come back.”

The shop hop event is rain or shine. A map of participating businesses can be found online and at participating businesses marked with a balloon on Saturday.

