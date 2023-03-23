Duane Byrd pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has entered an Alfred plea to a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Wood County Clerks Office, Duane Byrd entered the plea in connection with the sexual abuse of a nine-year old girl. Authorities say that Byrd abuse the girl while she slept in 2020.

Byrd entered the Alfred plea which maintains his innocence while acknowledging there is enough evidence to convict him.

As part of the plea seven of the original charges were dropped. The charges being dropped include: three counts of sexual abuse by a person of trust, two counts of first-degree attempted sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault and incest.

His sentencing is set for May 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

