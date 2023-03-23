Harmar Days Festival raffle is announced

The festival serves as the primary fundraising source used to Save the Historic Harmar Bridge.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Historic Harmar Bridge Company announced improvement plans for its annual Harmar Days Festival during the last weekend of July.

A new stage is being built, repaving will be done in the village, and Maple Street will be transformed into an Artist’s Alley with live demonstrations and craft vendors, according to the Historic Harmar Bridge Company’s Facebook page.

For the third year in a row, the non-profit is supporting a large raffle featuring an array of prizes with the grand prize being a 2023 Toyota Tacoma S-R V-6.

Tickets are $100 each. Winners will be announced July 30th during the final day of the festival.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from any active board member as well as the Busy Bee Restaurant in Marietta’s Harmar Village.

The festival serves as the primary fundraising source used to Save the Historic Harmar Bridge. The bridge closed over pedestrian safety concerns in 2020.

