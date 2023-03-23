Kennedy Brown signs with Gannon University to continue cheer career

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior Kennedy Brown has signed on to continue her cheerleading career for the Gannon University Golden Knights cheer squad in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Kennedy is coming off a storied four-year career in which she capped it off with a Division Three state championship and winning the state’s cheer and dance competition.

Kennedy felt right at home when visiting Gannon, and she is excited to bring leadership and energy to her new cheer squad.

Kennedy will also study to be a Physician’s Assistant at Gannon University.

