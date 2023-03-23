Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

Latest News

Site of the car show & fundraiser.
Boys & Girls club car show & fundraiser
Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, walk toward the U.S. Capitol...
Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say
Jon Ryan Lafever
Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor