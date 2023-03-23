Obituary: Benson, Andrew George

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Andrew George Benson passed away at age 56. He was born May 9, 1966, in Flint, MI, son of Andrew C and Ann C (Gollinger) Benson.

Andy loved to hunt, fish, golf and enjoy time with friends and family. He always had a silly joke, a funny nickname, and a big smile for anyone he knew. Andy graduated from Swartz Creek High School, Class of 1984. He has resided in Williamstown, WV since his graduation from Central Michigan University.

Andy is preceded in death by his mother, Ann (Larry). He is survived by wife Celeste, his sons Andrew W.and Mitchell A., father Andrew C (Margaret-deceased August 2020), brother Aaron (Kathi), Aunt Myrna, Uncles Court and Frank and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

At his request, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

