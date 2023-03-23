Obituary: Benson, Andrew George

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Andrew George Benson passed away at age 56. He was born May 9, 1966, in Flint, MI, son of Andrew C and Ann C (Gollinger) Benson.

Andy loved to hunt, fish, golf and enjoy time with friends and family. He always had a silly joke, a funny nickname, and a big smile for anyone he knew.  Andy graduated from Swartz Creek High School, Class of 1984. He has resided in Williamstown, WV since his graduation from Central Michigan University.

Andy is preceded in death by his mother, Ann (Larry). He is survived by wife Celeste, his sons Andrew W.and Mitchell A., father Andrew C (Margaret-deceased August 2020), brother Aaron (Kathi), Aunt Myrna, Uncles Court and Frank and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

At his request, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

Latest News

John Charles "Chuck" McPeek
Obituary: McPeek, John Charles “Chuck”
Obituary: Flesher, Barbara Ann Baker Wriston
Obituary: Martin, Ralph
Arlene Virginia Flowers
Obituary: Flowers, Arlene Virginia