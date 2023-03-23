Obituary: Byers, Larry

Larry Byers, 80, of Newport, Ohio, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s disease Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born November 10, 1940, in Port Clinton, Ohio to Harris (Bud) and Margaret (Peg) Byers of Trail Run, Ohio in Monroe County. He attended Brownsville Grade School and graduated from River High School in 1960. Larry retired as an electrician from Ormet Corporation after 40 years, and was also employed by Benton Township. He was a current member of the Newport Church of Christ and previously a long-time resident of Brownsville, Ohio and a member of the Brownsville Church of Christ.

Larry will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Clarice Byers whom he married on May 6, 1961; son Lanny (Lisa) Byers of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter Tammy (Michael) Stern of Dublin, Ohio and five grandsons, Stephen (Jayne) Byers of Columbus, Ohio; Logan Byers and Landon Byers of Scottsdale, Arizona; Addison Stern and Paxton Stern of Columbus, Ohio. He was proud of his children and grandsons.

Larry loved to play golf (proud of his hole-in-one), travel, hunt, fish, and work around his home. He cherished his travel memories, had a passion for cars and enjoyed gardening. He was known for his devotion to his family and his great sense of humor.

He is now at peace and will live forever in our memories and hearts.

There will be no public visitation or services and a celebration of life will be planned for a future date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org

