Obituary: Flesher, Barbara Ann Baker Wriston

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Ann Baker Wriston Flesher, 70, went to be with the Lord and her heavenly family on March 21, 2023, at 2:22 pm at Heartland in Marietta.

The family’s rock, friend and greatest blessing was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Selma Baker and her husband John Flesher.

Left to carry on her memories and the love she felt for all is Lee (Jennifer) Wriston, Jennifer Flesher and Jason Wriston, her cherished grandchildren:  Cody Wriston, Zach Wriston (Danelle Lamp), Laken (Justin) Cochran, Lexie Wriston (Travis Sterm), Lance Flesher (Katelyn Rathburn) and her greatest blessings, great grandchildren, Brinley Cochran and Braxtyn Bunner.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Newport Volunteer Fire Department Community Building in Newport, Ohio at 3:00 pm for family and friends.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

Latest News

John Charles "Chuck" McPeek
Obituary: McPeek, John Charles “Chuck”
Obituary: Benson, Andrew George
Obituary: Martin, Ralph
Arlene Virginia Flowers
Obituary: Flowers, Arlene Virginia