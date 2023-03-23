Obituary: Flesher, Barbara Ann Baker Wriston

Barbara Ann Baker Wriston Flesher, 70, went to be with the Lord and her heavenly family on March 21, 2023, at 2:22 pm at Heartland in Marietta.

The family’s rock, friend and greatest blessing was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Selma Baker and her husband John Flesher.

Left to carry on her memories and the love she felt for all is Lee (Jennifer) Wriston, Jennifer Flesher and Jason Wriston, her cherished grandchildren: Cody Wriston, Zach Wriston (Danelle Lamp), Laken (Justin) Cochran, Lexie Wriston (Travis Sterm), Lance Flesher (Katelyn Rathburn) and her greatest blessings, great grandchildren, Brinley Cochran and Braxtyn Bunner.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Newport Volunteer Fire Department Community Building in Newport, Ohio at 3:00 pm for family and friends.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

