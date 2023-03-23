Obituary: Flowers, Arlene Virginia

Arlene Virginia Flowers, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away March 21, 2023 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

Arlene was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was born on December 3, 1926 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Roy R. and Loutene P. Wilson Wharton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. “Bob” Flowers, sister Corinne Wade and brother John Wharton.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, constant companion, and best friend Mickie Flowers, and sister Jackie Shook, both of Parkersburg.

Arlene loved time with family and throughout life was surrounded in love by her family, and extended family, that included her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great niece, great great nephews and her beloved dog Jax.

Arlene was a fixture in downtown Parkersburg serving as manager of the McCrory store for over 50 years at the time of her retirement. After retirement, she joined her sister Corinne working for Dudley’s Florist for an additional 8 years.

She loved the city and people of Parkersburg and served her community in many ways as a volunteer. She served as a board member on the local transit authority. She also served as Cookie Chairperson for two girl scout troops, and as a volunteer for Mountwood Park’s Volcano Days and the Parkersburg Tennis Association.

A celebration of her long and wonderful life will be held at 1 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Monday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

