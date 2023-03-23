Obituary: Flowers, Arlene Virginia

Arlene Virginia Flowers
Arlene Virginia Flowers(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arlene Virginia Flowers, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away March 21, 2023 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

Arlene was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was born on December 3, 1926 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Roy R. and Loutene P. Wilson Wharton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. “Bob” Flowers, sister Corinne Wade and brother John Wharton.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, constant companion, and best friend Mickie Flowers, and sister Jackie Shook, both of Parkersburg.  

Arlene loved time with family and throughout life was surrounded in love by her family, and extended family, that included her nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great niece, great great nephews and her beloved dog Jax.

Arlene was a fixture in downtown Parkersburg serving as manager of the McCrory store for over 50 years at the time of her retirement.   After retirement,  she joined her sister Corinne working for Dudley’s Florist for an additional 8 years.  

She loved the city and people of Parkersburg and served her community in many ways as a volunteer.   She served as a board member on the local transit authority.  She also served as Cookie Chairperson for two girl scout troops, and as a volunteer for Mountwood Park’s Volcano Days and the Parkersburg Tennis Association.  

A celebration of her long and wonderful life will be held at 1 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Kurt Busiek officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Monday prior to the service. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

Latest News

Larry Byers
Obituary: Byers, Larry
Obituary: Flowers, Arlene Virginia
Obituary: Coss, James A.
Rudy (Rudolph) James Bruni Jr.
Obituary: Bruni, Rudy (Rudolph) James Jr.