Obituary: McPeek, John Charles “Chuck”

By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
John Charles “Chuck” McPeek, 73, of Davisville, WV, passed away March 22, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born on August 15, 1949 in Pittsburgh, PA the son of the late Betty Stones McPeek Hendricks and George C. McPeek.

Chuck was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam. He had worked for Diamond Glass for eighteen years and retired from Solvay.  He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.

Chuck is survived by his wife of fifty-three years Autumn Schreckengost McPeek, daughter Catherine Barker (Tim), son Jason McPeek (Elizabeth), five grandchildren Stephanie Shawver (Rodney), Noah Barker, Kaytlin McPeek, Jacob Barker, Emma Barker, two step grandchildren Nick Malm, Tylor Malm, great granddaughter Camille Shawver, his dad John Hendricks, sisters Joyce Armentrout, Debborah Snyder (Jim), Maureen Hendricks and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister Donna Burdette.

Visitation will be 2 - 5 on Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

