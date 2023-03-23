Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor

Jon Ryan Lafever
Jon Ryan Lafever(WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN UNIT)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars on multiple charges.

Jon Ryan Lafever was arrested on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, for the distribution and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, sexual abuse in the first degree, and other related charges, according to a news release from the West Virginia State Police’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

Lafever was arrested after a search warrant by the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children’s Unit. The Parkersburg Narcotics Force, Parkersburg Police Department, and Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

During the search, law enforcement seized items related to sexual exploitation and abuse.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the additional charges of use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct, and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct were added, according to West Virginia State Police’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

Lafever is being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

