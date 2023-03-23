Pleasants Co. officials talk how Senate Bill 609 helps the Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Governor Jim Justice’s recent signing of multiple bills designed to help coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, Pleasants County officials discuss how this will impact the Pleasants Power Station.

Pleasants Co. Commissions president, Jay Powell says that each of these bills — including Senate Bill 609 — will be beneficial to the Pleasants Power Station.

Senate Bill 609 states that no existing coal, oil or natural gas fueled power plant will be decommissioned or deconstructed before getting approval from the public energy authority. Powell says that this is a major help in keeping the plant going.

“West Virginia is ahead of the game I believe in the fact that they’re making sure the plant can’t just come in and shut it down. But rather has to do they’re due diligence to make sure there’s a rightful reason to shut it down. Our plant in particular is consistent, it’s stable, it’s as energy-efficient as a coal-fired power plant can be at this point. And as a result, it would be unnecessary to shut it down at this point. It would be pre-mature,” says Powell.

Powell says that there are still serious long-term inquiries for the plant at this time.

Powell also wants to thank Governor Justice and W.Va. legislators for getting this bill into law.

