W. Va. State of Preparedness for all 55 counties

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declares State of Preparedness for all counties.

According to the release the declaration was made ahead of the heavy rainfall and strong winds that are expected.

With the heavy rainfall, there is a potential for flooding in portions of the state.

Governor Justice urges citizens to take the potentially hazardous weather seriously and to plan accordingly.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will provide updates on their social media for residents.

You can also tune into WTAP for the latest updates.

