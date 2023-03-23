Ways to stay safe when driving in the rain

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the upcoming rain the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to keep drivers safe when traveling.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Knowlton has tips for drivers when rain is in the forecast.

Some easy steps you can take before it even starts raining is simply checking your tires.

“Regular vehicle inspections can help out. One thing that you can check, especially for rainy weather, would be the tire tread depth. An easy way to check it is getting a penny, put the penny in the tread, and make sure the tread is over the head of Abraham Lincoln,” said Knowlton.

While checking the tread depth it’s also a good idea to check the pressure.

“So what you want to do is make sure you have the recommended tire pressure that’s on the tire per the manufactures warranty,” said Knowlton.

Knowing when to replace windshield wipers will help you stay safe.

“You want to make sure that you replace your windshield wipers. If you can see streaks on there; some times they get dry rot, their wear and tear. You have to make sure you replace your windshield wipers periodically,” said Knowlton.

Sergeant Knowlton wants to remind drivers that they need to have their lights on when their wipers are on.

“If it is raining, that you have your headlights on,” said Knowlton.

When asked ‘if people don’t have their headlights on, but have their windshield wipers on; Can they be pulled over?’

Knowlton said, “it is a citation they can get, yes.”

If you are out driving and see a flooded roadway there are steps to keep you and other drivers safe.

“Make sure that if you see flooded roads, don’t go in them. Make sure you turn around, don’t drown. ODOT does have signs that are out. Sometimes the roadway can flood quickly, and the signs aren’t out yet,” said Knowlton.

If you come across a flooded roadway that does not have signs up Sergeant Knowlton advises that you contact ODOT or law enforcement so a sign can be put up.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.