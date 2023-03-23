Women of the Mid-Ohio Valley: Washington State Community College officials

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dr. Vicky Wood has served as the Washington State Community College president since 2017. Apart from being one of many women in leadership roles at the school she is also a first-generation graduate.

That’s something she shares with most of her staff and many of her students.

“So, those experiences in navigating higher education as a female and a first-generation college student has definitely helped me in building systems and support,” says Dr. Wood. “And then hiring individuals that I feel will be great at helping others do the same thing.”

The staff that were first-gen students say they know what current firt-gen students are going through because they have been through it themselves.

“As a first-gen student. You don’t always recognize why you’re struggling,” says Kathy Temple-Miller. “And so, in my role as Dean of Student Success, I hope those students to realize that we are here to support them.”

All of these women say that they have had the chance to learn from not only Wood, but other women in their lives. Such as their mothers...

“You know, my mother was the lead in that she helped to break the cycle,” says dean of transfer and public service, Jona Rinard. “And push me into a role that would help me be a leader by encouraging me to continue on.”

Their supervisors...

“Those have been the women in my life that have guided me and encouraged me. And I think seeing leadership skills that I didn’t know existed in myself,” says academic affairs vice president, Sarah Parker. “So, I’ve been fortunate to have supervisors and bosses that were women.”

And teachers.

“I really had a lot of female professors and really related to that. And I like being in education and helping other students,” says chief financial officer, Angie Lang.

Others are able to work alongside their mentors.

“Well, I can say I’m sitting I’m sitting at the table today with a lot of mentors in my life that I may not have thought come my way. And I’m very thankful to be a part of a team of very inspiring female leaders,” says director of foundation and development, Megan Hardway.

Dr. Wood said she’s learned it’s about building others up.

“The most important part of being an effective leader is growing those that you work with,” says Dr. Wood. “Helping them achieve their fullest potential. And many times – particular with females – sometimes they don’t understand the potential that they have. And it might take encouraging to help them see more opportunities before them.”

Dr. Wood also says that the college will be looking at avenues to create more diversity and equity in the classroom. As well as bringing more workforce to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

