All Pleasants County Schools dismissing early due to inclement weather

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - All Pleasants County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

A Facebook post from the Pleasants County Schools Facebook page says that all schools will be dismissing early due to the potential for high water and flooding.

Parents and student-contacts were called to be informed of this information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.