All Pleasants County Schools dismissing early due to inclement weather
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - All Pleasants County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.
A Facebook post from the Pleasants County Schools Facebook page says that all schools will be dismissing early due to the potential for high water and flooding.
Parents and student-contacts were called to be informed of this information.
