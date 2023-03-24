All Pleasants County Schools dismissing early due to inclement weather

All Pleasants County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement...
All Pleasants County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement weather(Pleasants County Schools Facebook page)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - All Pleasants County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

A Facebook post from the Pleasants County Schools Facebook page says that all schools will be dismissing early due to the potential for high water and flooding.

Parents and student-contacts were called to be informed of this information.

