The Belpre superintendent explains the plan to buy the former bowling alley

Belpre City Schools plan on buying the former bowling alley property.
Belpre City Schools plan on buying the former bowling alley property.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Board of Education agreed on a contract to buy the former bowling alley by the school. It’s a measure that passed at a previous board of education meeting. WTAP talked to the Belpre superintendent to understand the choice.

According to Superintendent Jeff Greenley, that purchase will be worth about $500,000 if the transaction goes through.

He explained to WTAP that this is a part of the master facility plan, which includes building a new school. He said that the property is needed in order to build that school. However, the Belpre school levy also has to pass to make that possible. It failed in its last election.

Greenley said the levy will be back on the ballot in the next election.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
One man dead after crashing into a power pole on SR-7 in New Matamoras
UPDATE: Authorities release name of man who died in fatal crash on SR-7
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Drug trafficking investigation yields largest meth bust in West Virginia history
Three people are facing drug charges for their involvement in drug trafficking in Meigs County...
Three people facing drugs charges in Meigs County

Latest News

Viewers sent us some pictures of their pups in honor of National Puppy Day.
March 23 is National Puppy Day
Duane Byrd pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse
Duane Byrd pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse
Sketch the Outdoors-3-23-2023
Sketch the Outdoors- Brooklynn Nolan-3-22-2023
Arthelia Richard shares stories from her early years.
Arthelia Richard to celebrate 103rd birthday