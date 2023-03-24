The Belpre superintendent explains the plan to buy the former bowling alley

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Board of Education agreed on a contract to buy the former bowling alley by the school. It’s a measure that passed at a previous board of education meeting. WTAP talked to the Belpre superintendent to understand the choice.

According to Superintendent Jeff Greenley, that purchase will be worth about $500,000 if the transaction goes through.

He explained to WTAP that this is a part of the master facility plan, which includes building a new school. He said that the property is needed in order to build that school. However, the Belpre school levy also has to pass to make that possible. It failed in its last election.

Greenley said the levy will be back on the ballot in the next election.

