Community Bank employees pied following fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Community Bank employees were pied ahead of telethon.

Community Bank held a fundraiser this week to raise money for the Wood County Society’s telethon.

As part of the bank raising money, four employees agreed to get pied for their effort of raising money.

Marketing Director Mary Ann Laughery hopes this donation will go a long way to help the community.

“The Wood County Society has several programs that impact our communities. We’re just honored to be able to come along side them and have a small part in helping to impact the community with them,” said Laughery.

The bank will present their check to the Wood County Society during the telethon on Sunday.

