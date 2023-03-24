Community Bank employees pied following fundraiser

Money was raised and pies were thrown
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Community Bank employees were pied ahead of telethon.

Community Bank held a fundraiser this week to raise money for the Wood County Society’s telethon.

As part of the bank raising money, four employees agreed to get pied for their effort of raising money.

Marketing Director Mary Ann Laughery hopes this donation will go a long way to help the community.

“The Wood County Society has several programs that impact our communities. We’re just honored to be able to come along side them and have a small part in helping to impact the community with them,” said Laughery.

The bank will present their check to the Wood County Society during the telethon on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Ryan Lafever
Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor
Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Duane Byrd
Duane Byrd pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse
Belpre City Schools plan on buying the former bowling alley property.
The Belpre superintendent explains the plan to buy the former bowling alley

Latest News

Fur Ball benefits the HSOV
HSOV Fur Ball is this weekend
Gov. DeWine signs executive order to improve literacy for Ohio children
Gov. DeWine signs executive order to improve literacy for Ohio children
-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State...
Parkersburg men among those arrested by US Marshals
One person was injured from a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Lowell, Ohio.
One person injured from structure fire early Friday morning in Lowell