HSOV Fur Ball is this weekend

The ball will benefit the HSOV
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is getting ready for their annual fundraiser.

After changes the past few years due to COVID the Fur Ball is back on schedule to be held tomorrow.

The Bark to the 80s theme will have music from DJs Mixar and Correct, appetizers, auctions, and much more.

Volunteer for the HSOV and Fur Ball organizor Amy Rogers says this fundraiser will benifit the animals they take care of.

“All the funds go to offset the operating budget of the shelter. So, all of the expenses we incure on a daily basis,” said Rogers

The Fur Ball will be held at the Marietta Shrine Club starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are available online at HSOV - Fur Ball and will be available at the door.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Ryan Lafever
Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor
Dooley was arrested on Wednesday.
Parkersburg man arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Gov. Justice signs four bills affecting West Virginia schools
Duane Byrd
Duane Byrd pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse
Belpre City Schools plan on buying the former bowling alley property.
The Belpre superintendent explains the plan to buy the former bowling alley

Latest News

Community Bank employees pied
Community Bank employees pied following fundraiser
Gov. DeWine signs executive order to improve literacy for Ohio children
Gov. DeWine signs executive order to improve literacy for Ohio children
-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State...
Parkersburg men among those arrested by US Marshals
One person was injured from a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Lowell, Ohio.
One person injured from structure fire early Friday morning in Lowell