HSOV Fur Ball is this weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is getting ready for their annual fundraiser.

After changes the past few years due to COVID the Fur Ball is back on schedule to be held tomorrow.

The Bark to the 80s theme will have music from DJs Mixar and Correct, appetizers, auctions, and much more.

Volunteer for the HSOV and Fur Ball organizor Amy Rogers says this fundraiser will benifit the animals they take care of.

“All the funds go to offset the operating budget of the shelter. So, all of the expenses we incure on a daily basis,” said Rogers

The Fur Ball will be held at the Marietta Shrine Club starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are available online at HSOV - Fur Ball and will be available at the door.

