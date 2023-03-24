Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology

Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers apologized to any female who was victimized by a hidden camera system in the State Police Training Academy.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a letter issued Friday, the new head of the West Virginia State Police has put forth an apology.

In that letter, Interim WVSP Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers apologizes to any female who was victimized by a hidden camera system in the State Police Training Academy.

The camera system was just one in a series of serious allegations against high-ranking members of the state police last month.

Chambers’ apology says State Police are working to develop a timeline and identify all potential victims of the crime. Those victims, he said, will be offered counseling and therapy services.

His letter is a change in position from his predecessor, who says information he received indicates only one woman was captured on the video, and she asked for the case not to be pursued.

To read the full copy of the letter:

For previous coverage:

WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. speaks about State Police allegations

