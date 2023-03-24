Meet Marshall! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Marshall! WTAP's Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Marshall! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Marshall is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix who weighs 17 pounds.

Marshall is great in the car, but he can be a little shy at first. However, once he warms up to you he is very loving and sweet!

He is very good with other dogs and kids but does prefer not to be around cats.

If you are looking to adopt Marshall or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

