Obituary: Boley, Gary Wayne

Gary Wayne Boley, 72, of Newport, OH passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1950 in Lorain, OH to the late Nelson B. and Betty B. Noland Boley.

Gary graduated from Newport High School in 1968 and worked as a truck driver for most of his career.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Boley and their children, Kelly McDaniels (Billy) and Darin Boley; grandchildren, Corey Cronin (Peyton), Taylor Cronin (Tyler), Victoria McGee (Isaac), Cole White (Allie), Wade Boley (Samara), Reed White (Courtney), Anthony McDaniels (Paige); 10 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; siblings, Ronnie Boley (Judy), Sheri Williamson (Jerry) and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Boley.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with no services.

