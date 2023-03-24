Obituary: Hendershot, Erma Jean Wolfert

Erma Jean Wolfert Hendershot, 85, of Lowell, Ohio, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 10, 1937 in Marietta, Ohio to Dean William and Georgia June Hendershot Wolfert.

Erma was a 1956 graduate of Salem Liberty High School. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Erma was a beloved member of the Pioneer Sams Camping Club with her husband, loved sewing and doing crafts.

She is survived by her two children, Barbara Mincks (Jerry), and Brenda Parsons (Eric); daughter in law, Le Ann Hendershot; four grandchildren, Andrea Hendershot (Nate Scott), Chad Parsons (Cynthia Austin), Sara Flood (Tyler) and Emily Kelley (Jake); two step grandchildren, Mechelle Wagner (Kyle Felty) and Stephanie Stille (Bill); two great grandchildren, Everett Flood and Ida Flood; many step great and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Irvin Wolfert, Sandra Sue Hall, Sharon Kay Wolfert, Mary Waggoner (Gary) and Dean Wolfert, Jr. (Faye); and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Hendershot, whom she married on October 4, 1958; and son, Michael Hendershot.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Abiding with her wishes, following visitation, she will be cremated and later buried in Salem Township Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Hendershot family

