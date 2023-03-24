Obituary: Henniger, Bernard Robert (Bob)

Bernard Robert (Bob) Henniger, 88, of Pikeville, TN, died November 16, 2022.

Bob served in the United States Army, attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, loved to read, work with his hands, build furniture, enjoyed watching sports, and was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer Fan. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree at Marietta College, his Master’s degree at Miami University of Ohio, and Doctor of Philosophy at West Virginia University. Bob taught Earth Science and was the head of the Science Department at Ashland Ohio University. He also worked with the Oil Companies as an exploration geologist.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Bernard Otto and Mildred Helen Geddes Henniger; brother, Donald Henniger.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn Kay Jarrell Henniger; daughter, Rachele (Carl) Pemberton; grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Pemberton; brother, Thomas (Joline) Henniger; sister-in-law, Janet Pritt; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home has assisted with arrangements.

