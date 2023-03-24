Obituary: McClelland-Shafer, Samantha Sue

Samantha Sue McClelland-Shafer, having graced our hearts for 82 years, transcended in peace to be with the Lord’s family on March 22nd, 2023.

Samantha Sue, daughter of Rusty and Juanita McClelland was preceded in death by: both parents, her brothers Charles Swander and Orvel McClelland; sister-in-law’s Becky McClelland, Julianne Burkhart, Rebecca (Shafer); brother-in-law Kevin Plaugher, son-in-law Kevin McGowan, and her special sons: infant Timothy Wolinski and lifetime bestie, ride or die partner and shadow, Terry Rowland (Wolinski) Shafer. Despite the enormity of loss in her life, Samantha’s outlook remained profoundly positive; those around her attest endearingly to her kindness, innocence, positivity and strength.

It was God’s plan, he chose Samantha to be the mother of her second-born son with Down’s syndrome whereby she instinctively channeled her love, sweetness, determination, advocacy and resilience resulting in an inseparable relationship. She now joins Terry and Timothy, we are certain they are happy to be together again.

Samantha was married to Paul Shafer, Jr. together they had one daughter, Shannon (Robert) McGowan-Gomez; four grandchildren: Jennifer McGowan (Roman) Mountjoy and Staci McGowan (Jeffrey) Fletes, Alaina McGowan (Brendan) Conley, and Gabriel J.P. McGowan (Madeline Kitts); two step-granddaughters Alyssa Gomez (Adam Werneck) and Makayla Gomez (Rodel) Soika; and five great grandchildren: Darius, Kailyn, and Corina McGowan, Jason Fletes (McGowan) 7 month old, Malaya (Gomez) Soika and, at the time of her death, five-day old Cooper (McGowan) Conley. She is also survived by lifetime in-law’s: John Burkhart, Phillip and Cathy Shafer : Chad & Marc nephews, Butch and Lucinda Shafer: Lee and Avril- nephew and niece, and Melissa Jennison, niece Elizabeth; and nephews, John Burkhart, Jim Burkhart, Joe Burkhart, and Nathan Plaugher. She loved everyone and held them closely with joy in her heart.

Though the Lord has called her home she will live on in legacy and spirit. Her memory makes us smile…she will be honored by future generations and missed by those who knew her. How lucky are we! Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

