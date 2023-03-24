Obituary: North, Grover Ira

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Grover Ira North, 83, of Waverly, WV passed away peacefully on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 15, 1940, in Pleasant County, WV to the late Elden North and Evelyn(Powell) North.

He was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He was a lifelong printer and the owner of North Graphics.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Martha (Wells) North of Waverly, WV, two daughters Debbie Boggs (Estel, deceased) Ripley, WV, Jane Davis (Matt) Washington, WV. Three grandsons Tim Fittro of Parkersburg, WV, Chase Frum of Parkersburg, WV, Tyler Frum(Brooke) of Rexburg, ID and a great granddaughter Aleksandra Frum of Rexburg, ID. One brother Jerry North (Jody) of Florida, One Sister Lowella of Ohio and sister-in-law Millie(wife of Terry North, deceased) of Florida. His 2 loving fur babies Elli Mae and Emmi Lu.

He is was preceded in death by his parents Elden and Evelyn North, one brother Terry North, and son-in-law Estel Boggs.

Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Pleasant County Senior Citizens Center, 209 2nd St., St. Mary’s, WV 26170.

