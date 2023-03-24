Obituary: Saunders, Edna Marie

Edna Marie Saunders, 75, of Loudonville, OH, died March 23, 2023 at The Good Shepherd Home, in Ashland, OH.

She was born Oct. 5, 1947 at Washburn, WV, the daughter of the late Howard Blaine and Gail Collins Hardbarger.  She graduated from Harrisville High School in 1966 and went to cosmetology school.

Edna is survived by one daughter, Angela M. Saunders of Canton, OH; brother, Melvin Hardbarger of Canton; sisters, Frances Lockaby of Canton, OH, Wilma Ross of Washburn, WV, Dortha Cowan (Jack) of Massillon, OH, Rella Ankrom of St. Marys, WV and Carolyn Hodge of Harrisville.  She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey E. Saunders; and brothers, Leon Hardbarger, Harold Hardbarger, Delford Loran Hardbarger, and Charles Hall Hardbarger.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Chevauxdefrise, WV.  Friends may visit at Raiguel Funeral Home Tuesday from 11 am-1 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

