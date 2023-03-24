Obituary: Work, Larry Lee

Larry Lee Work, 73, of Whipple, OH passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 11, 1950 in Morgan County, OH to the late Harry and Verneta (Hoge) Work.

Larry was raised in the Palmer Square area and graduated from Waterford High School in 1968. He attended Ohio State University where he was on their wrestling team. Larry was employed as an electrician for Elkem from 1972 until his retirement in 2001. He had also developed ‘Gardens In The Works’ which consisted of a daylily garden of over 1500 varieties in Stanleyville for 15 years. Larry was a loving father and husband that enjoyed hybridizing and growing his daylilies.

Larry married Marla Knoch Work in 1976 and she survives along with two sons; Adam and Melissa (Theobald) and their children, Graeden, Garin and Alannah of Marietta; Shawn and Leah (Lackey) and their children Colten and Callie of Waterford, OH; and a sister, Linda Gaston and her children, Vicky Holland and Brian Gaston, and her grandchildren, Tiffany, Trevor and Josie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Rev. Louis Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 4 – 8 PM at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10 – 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Layman United Methodist Church, 232 Brownrigg Road, Cutler, OH 45724.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

