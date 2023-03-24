One person injured from structure fire early Friday morning in Lowell

By Andrew Noll and Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - One person was injured from a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Lowell, Ohio.

The call for the fire came in shortly before 3 a.m. on the 100 block of Cats Creek Road, according to the Lowell Adams Fire Chief, Josh Harris.

The fire started in a small building behind the house before reaching the residence.

The small building is a complete loss, however, the house is not a complete loss.

One person was injured during the fire, according to Chief Harris.

The severity of their injuries are currently unknown.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Fire Marshal, Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department, Beverly Volunteer Fire Department, Devola Volunteer Fire Department, and Devola EMS were all on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

