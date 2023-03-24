Parkersburg men among those arrested by US Marshals

-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State...
-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State Police have completed “Operation Just & Necessary”, with law enforcement targeting sex offenders in Kanawha County and the surrounding area.(file photo)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The US Marshals have completed a two week operation targeting sex offenders for non-compliance.

“Operation Just and Necessary” combined the efforts of the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia Police worked to check for compliance of sex offenders on the sex offender registry.

Included in those taken into custody were Robert Patrick Garcia of Parkersburg on a warrant for Soliciting a Minor Via Computer.

Also arrested from Parkersburg was Scott Phillips for Supervised Release Violation.

During the operation, 228 compliance checks were conducted. Of those sex offenders, six were found to be out of compliance.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of non-compliant sex offenders are asked to contact the US Marshals at 304-347-5136.

Others with various warrants were also taken into custody. The following individuals were arrested during the operation.

· David Rodochio, 51, of Cross Lanes, WV - 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Larry Lathrop, 53, of Charleston, WV - 2 counts, 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Cameron D. Chambliss, 51, of Charleston, WV - 10 Counts, 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Anthony E. Gore, 33, of Jullian, WV – Circuit Court Capias/Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· John A. Hansen, 53, of Dunbar, WV- 11 counts 1st Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· David Caldwell, 63, of Saint Albans, WV - 11 Counts, 2nd Offense Failure to Register, Circuit Court Capias

· Mark L. Dawson, 61, of Charleston, WV - 3 counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Kenneth Wayne Hinzman, 55, of Nitro, WV - 6 Counts of 1st offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Jerry C. Chaffee, 49, of Sissonville, WV - 7 counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Logan Todd Truman, 27, of Danville, WV - Circuit Court Capias/Possession of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

· Bernard E. Raby, 58, of Saint Albans, WV - 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Charles E. Woods, 61, of Sissonville, WV – 2 Counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Robert G. Pumphrey, 38, of Charleston, WV – 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Jacob Lee Nichols, 25, of Ripley, WV - Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

· Timothy Lee Chapman, 45, of Logan, WV – Circuit Court Capias/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

· Ryan Dempsy, of Delbarton, WV - Circuit Court Capias/Malicious Wounding/Wanton Endangerment/Felony Cruelty to Animals

· Eric Estridge, of Turkey Creek, KY - Circuit Court Capias/Obstructing an Officer

· Edwin Shaffer, 43, of Charleston, WV - Supervised Release Violation

· Corey Lovejoy, 29, of Saint Albans, WV - Obstructing an Officer

The following Non-Compliant Sex Offenders are wanted by the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals:

· Brandon J. Cox, 41, of Charleston, WV - 9 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Paul Edward Bibbee, 57, of Charleston, WV - 6 Counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Jesse J. Nelson, 41, of Charleston, WV – 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Thomas Mathews Jr., 51, of Dunbar, WV - 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

· Mark W. Murphy, 65, of Charleston, WV - 6 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

