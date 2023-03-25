2023 Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced the induction class of 2023. The list includes seven players and three coaches, and the list is as follows:

Terry Smith - Coach, Williamstown High School

Scott Stephens - Coach, Parkersburg South High School

Don Fosselman - Coach, Parkersburg High School

Elizabeth Tokodi - Player, Parkersburg Catholic High School

Elizabeth “Liz” Flowers Price - Player, Williamstown High School

Kathleen “Katie” Roberts - Player, Parkersburg High School

Traci Cox - Player, St. Marys High School

Kathy Archer Schalitz - Motor Sports Participant, Fort Frye High School

Mike Sheppard - Player, Wirt County High School

Tammy Spence, Player, Warren High School

The banquet for the induction class of 2023 will be held at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna on Saturday, June 10. Tickets will be sold for $50 from May 1 to June 1.

