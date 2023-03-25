2023 Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame has announced the induction class of 2023. The list includes seven players and three coaches, and the list is as follows:
Terry Smith - Coach, Williamstown High School
Scott Stephens - Coach, Parkersburg South High School
Don Fosselman - Coach, Parkersburg High School
Elizabeth Tokodi - Player, Parkersburg Catholic High School
Elizabeth “Liz” Flowers Price - Player, Williamstown High School
Kathleen “Katie” Roberts - Player, Parkersburg High School
Traci Cox - Player, St. Marys High School
Kathy Archer Schalitz - Motor Sports Participant, Fort Frye High School
Mike Sheppard - Player, Wirt County High School
Tammy Spence, Player, Warren High School
The banquet for the induction class of 2023 will be held at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna on Saturday, June 10. Tickets will be sold for $50 from May 1 to June 1.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.