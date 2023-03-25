21st annual spring show in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A poultry show was held in the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 25th.

The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association held its 21st annual spring show in the junior fair building.

The event featured an egg decorating contest, egg show, and fundraiser.

Melinda McDerment participated in the show and talked about how important this event is to the breeders.

“I have watched them in here prepare from blow drying to fluffing feathers to putting the show sheen on to make the feathers glossy,” But in truth if you are feeding your birds the best of the best and taking care of them in the weather there is a whole lot more than just an egg.”

Awards include:

Champion Large Fowl & Reserve Champion Large Fowl

Champion Bantam & Reserve Champion Bantam

Champion Chicken & Reserve Champion Chicken

Champion Duck & Reserve Champion Duck

Champion Goose & Reserve Champion Goose

Champion Waterfowl & Reserve Champion Waterfowl

Champion Turkey & Reserve Champion Turkey

