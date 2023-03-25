21st annual spring show in Marietta

The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association welcomed guests into the Jr. Fair Building.
The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association held its 21st annual spring show in the junior fair building.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A poultry show was held in the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 25th.

The Southeast Ohio Poultry Breeders Association held its 21st annual spring show in the junior fair building.

The event featured an egg decorating contest, egg show, and fundraiser.

Melinda McDerment participated in the show and talked about how important this event is to the breeders.

“I have watched them in here prepare from blow drying to fluffing feathers to putting the show sheen on to make the feathers glossy,” But in truth if you are feeding your birds the best of the best and taking care of them in the weather there is a whole lot more than just an egg.”

Awards include:

Champion Large Fowl & Reserve Champion Large Fowl

Champion Bantam & Reserve Champion Bantam

Champion Chicken & Reserve Champion Chicken

Champion Duck & Reserve Champion Duck

Champion Goose & Reserve Champion Goose

Champion Waterfowl & Reserve Champion Waterfowl

Champion Turkey & Reserve Champion Turkey

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yinqin Li was sentenced for her involvement in promoting prostitution.
Woman sentenced from Sophie’s Relax Massage criminal case
-The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State...
Parkersburg men among those arrested by US Marshals
One person was injured from a structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Lowell, Ohio.
One person injured from structure fire early Friday morning in Lowell
Jon Ryan Lafever
Parkersburg Man arrested for sexually explicit crimes against minor
Belpre City Schools plan on buying the former bowling alley property.
The Belpre superintendent explains the plan to buy the former bowling alley

Latest News

The event featured raffles, food, and prizes.
Boys & Girls Club hosts car show fundraiser
Marietta Main Street's shop hop welcomed customers from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Marietta businesses open doors for shop hoppers
(Source: MGN)
Current power outages due to the wind
Yinqin Li was sentenced for her involvement in promoting prostitution.
Woman sentenced from Sophie’s Relax Massage criminal case