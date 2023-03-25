Current power outages due to the wind

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High winds are causing power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

With winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts 40 mph and stronger, there are reports of power lines down and power outages.

The current number of outages as of 4:45 PM Saturday is:

Ohio:

County Number of outages Athens 3,715 Meigs 661 Monroe 57 Morgan 1,413 Noble 5 Washington 4,058

According to AEP.

West Virginia:

County Number of Outages Est. Time Restored Jackson 683 8:00 pm Today Pleasants 1,127 8:00 pm Today Ritchie 1,035 8:00 pm Today Tyler 3,082 8:00 pm Today Wirt 896 8:00 pm Today Wood 3,165 8:00 pm Today

According to MonPower.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.