Current power outages due to the wind
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High winds are causing power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
With winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts 40 mph and stronger, there are reports of power lines down and power outages.
The current number of outages as of 4:45 PM Saturday is:
Ohio:
|County
|Number of outages
|Athens
|3,715
|Meigs
|661
|Monroe
|57
|Morgan
|1,413
|Noble
|5
|Washington
|4,058
According to AEP.
West Virginia:
|County
|Number of Outages
|Est. Time Restored
|Jackson
|683
|8:00 pm Today
|Pleasants
|1,127
|8:00 pm Today
|Ritchie
|1,035
|8:00 pm Today
|Tyler
|3,082
|8:00 pm Today
|Wirt
|896
|8:00 pm Today
|Wood
|3,165
|8:00 pm Today
According to MonPower.
