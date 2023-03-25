Current power outages due to the wind

By Sarah Coleman and Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - High winds are causing power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

With winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts 40 mph and stronger, there are reports of power lines down and power outages.

The current number of outages as of 4:45 PM Saturday is:

Ohio:

CountyNumber of outages
Athens3,715
Meigs661
Monroe57
Morgan1,413
Noble5
Washington4,058

According to AEP.

West Virginia:

CountyNumber of OutagesEst. Time Restored
Jackson6838:00 pm Today
Pleasants1,1278:00 pm Today
Ritchie1,0358:00 pm Today
Tyler3,0828:00 pm Today
Wirt8968:00 pm Today
Wood3,1658:00 pm Today

According to MonPower.

