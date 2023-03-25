Marietta businesses open doors for shop hoppers

18 businesses had special sales from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday.
WTAP News @ 6
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Shop goers enjoyed discounts during a Cabin Fever Shop Hop at participating downtown businesses.

18 businesses had special sales for from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M on Saturday, March 25th.

Each business donated an item or a gift card for the grand prize basket organized by Marietta Main Street. The basket is valued at over $600.

Sylvi Caporale of American Flags and Poles said this a great opportunity to bring outside dollars into Marietta.

“Marietta Main Street has put their heart in this activity for all of the community and people out of the area, said Caporale, co-owner of American Flags and Poles. “So, collaborating with them has been wonderful. It brings in guests we would not ordinarily see and yes that has been happening.”

American Flags and Poles even held its own raffle for customers to enjoy.

Marietta Main Street has similar events scheduled throughout the summer.

